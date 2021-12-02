Thermo Fisher Scientific and Color Health Launch K-12 ReadyCheckGo COVID-19 Testing Solution for Texas Schools

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Color Health, a health technology company committed to advancing public health, have launched a significant expansion of the K-12 ReadyCheckGo COVID-19 testing solution in Texas. The program, formed in agreement with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), is now available to all school districts in the state. Currently, 32 districts are in the process of onboarding the testing solution, and more are expected to join.

With involvement in more than 50 percent of worldwide testing, Thermo Fisher is the leading single-source supplier in COVID-19 testing. Color brings extensive experience and a comprehensive software platform that streamlines registration, consent, sample management and reporting. Color currently supports similar testing programs in schools and higher education institutions in 16 states. The ReadyCheckGo program offers a variety of options designed specifically for the needs of K-12 schools.

"Testing is a critical component of keeping schools open, even as vaccines are approved for new age groups," said Manoj Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., senior medical director at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Schools need to have options for fast, reliable testing to quickly identify and limit the spread of COVID-19, and we're looking forward to delivering this service for Texas students and teachers."

In addition to Texas, school districts in Ohio, North Carolina and Wisconsin are currently using ReadyCheckGo solutions, as well as Chicago Public Schools. The program includes a variety of testing options that can be scaled to the needs of each school district. ReadyCheckGo enables schools to quickly test students and manage the logistics of monitoring results and updating parents and staff. Test samples are collected using short, comfortable swabs and sent to local labs with results reported within 24 to 48 hours.

"Our partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific demonstrates that a nationwide testing program can fit into the daily rhythm of the school day," said Color CEO Othman Laraki. "This approach is bringing durable health infrastructure to K-12 schools across the nation that is helping to keep students healthy during this next phase of the pandemic."

More information about the ReadyCheckGo Testing program can be found by visiting www.thermofisher.com/readycheckgo .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

About Color Health

Color, a health technology company, makes population-scale healthcare programs accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for everyone. Color works with governments, public health institutions, employers, and national health initiatives around the world, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Salesforce, the Teamsters Union, the National Institutes of Health, the State of California, and the City of San Francisco, and more than 100 major employers and universities. Color provides the tools for preventive health and infectious disease management, including testing, vaccinations, and other services, and is responsible for the largest school testing program in the country. For more information about Color, visit www.color.com

