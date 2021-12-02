DEKRA Approved To Conduct Tolling Certification By OmniAir

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA has been recognized by OmniAir Consortium® as an authorized test laboratory for tolling interoperability certification at its Sterling, Virginia facility. DEKRA will provide third-party, accredited laboratory testing on RFID technology including vehicle tags and readers used by state and local agencies at tolling plazas and gantries in North and South America.

"DEKRA is the first OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory able to conduct third-party, independent certification testing across all of our product lines, including DSRC-V2X, C-V2X, and RFID Tolling," said Jason M. Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. "After a rigorous audit, we are pleased to authorize their laboratory in Sterling, Virginia, providing market choice to OmniAir members as we expand our tolling certification program."

The OmniAir certification program ensures that devices and systems across equipment vendors and toll facilities are interoperable and perform according to requirements established by user groups. Devices must pass a series of rigorous tests to obtain certification, including conformance, environmental, basic interoperability, and applied interoperability tests.

This accreditation marks DEKRA's second OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory. In April 2021, DEKRA's Málaga, Spain laboratory was the first in the world accredited to certify cellular vehicle-to-everything technology. DEKRA offers a range of testing services for the connected vehicle, including laboratory testing, field testing, regulatory certification services, such as FCC Part 15 and Part 90 for U.S. market access.

"Tolling interoperability is of critical importance for the tolling industry, but also for drivers who depend on the technology as a convenient and dependable way to seamlessly pay tolls while traveling," said Bert Zoetbrood, President of DEKRA Americas. "DEKRA and OmniAir have a shared vision to promote the future of interoperability and connected vehicles, which we will both move forward through this partnership."

For more information, visit DEKRA.us/ProductTesting.

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 46,500 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

About OmniAir Consortium

OmniAir Consortium is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for ITS, tolling, and connected vehicles. OmniAir's membership includes public agencies, private companies, research institutions, and independent test laboratories.

