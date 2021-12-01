Wondrium to Launch Educational Series and Companion Documentary Inspired by Bill Gates' Best-selling Book How To Avoid A Climate Disaster "Solving for Zero" [wt] and "Untitled Climate Change" series [wt] to launch on the rapidly expanding, lifelong learning streaming service in early 2022

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondrium, the leading streaming provider of dynamic learning content, today announced that it will be the home to an educational series and companion documentary inspired by Bill Gates' best-selling book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster . Wondrium will produce and distribute the titles globally to its members in 2022.

The 10-episode educational series will focus on the innovators who are addressing the global issue and paving the way for a more sustainable and hopeful future. It will include insights and commentary from Gates on his own climate work and highlight real world examples of breakthroughs essential to preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Additionally, a companion documentary will provide an inspirational look at how innovations and technology are changing and reinvigorating hope in the future. Featuring Gates, it will focus on five scientists and changemakers from around the world on the cutting-edge of net-zero and carbon-neutral emissions research whose breakthroughs represent a lifetime of dedication to solving the world's carbon problem.

Gates has been studying and working on solutions for climate change and energy innovation for the past 15 years, including mitigation efforts through his Breakthrough Energy organization and adaptation efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is also a self-proclaimed "lifelong learner" who has taken dozens of courses created by Wondrium parent company, The Teaching Company, over the years.

"The story of solving climate change is about taking on new challenges and studying them, and as a company that was built around lifelong learning, partnering with Bill Gates on his inspirational book is a natural fit," said Paul Suijk, President & CEO of Wondrium. "We are pleased to help celebrate and share the many ways people are using technology to help transform—and fix—the world around us."

"Getting to net zero by 2050 will be the hardest thing people have ever done, but I believe it's possible," said Gates. "Two of the most important tools we have as we try to solve climate change are education and innovation. I hope these projects from Wondrium inspire people to think about the roles they can play in the fight against climate change."

The deal arrives as Wondrium continues to expand its footprint in nonfiction learning content and diversify its slate of educational experiences. Earlier this year, the company rebranded as Wondrium from The Great Courses Plus and added new formats that cover a wider set of topics and experiences. Most recently, the company announced deals to acquire Kerry David's award-winning documentary feature, Breaking Their Silence, and produce Jonathan Adler's 12-episode interior design instructional series.

