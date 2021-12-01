See's Candies® Unveils New Festive Products in Time for the Holiday Season As the grand finale of their year-long Centennial celebration, See's Candies proudly releases the December Limited Time Sweet, Centennial Christmas Tin and Limited Edition Ornament

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck the halls with 100 years of holiday cheer! The iconic candy company has officially launched its twelfth and final Centennial Sweet-of-the-Month.

Introducing, Holiday Bordeaux! This festive new candy features See's classic brown sugar cream center wrapped in white chocolate and decorated with red and green sprinkles.

"The Milk and Dark Bordeaux have been fan favorites and best-sellers for years, so it only seemed right to pay tribute to this time-honored piece with a seasonal, festive twist as we wrap up our Centennial year. What better way to say 'See's Loves December' than to sprinkle one of our most popular candies in green and red? We're proud that our team has delivered a new piece every month, and thrilled that our customers have been so supportive, so our last Centennial Limited Time Sweet piece is here to say thank you and Happy Holidays!" said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Milk and Dark Bordeaux are two of the highest volume pieces produced by See's each year – and the flavor continues to be one of their most popular among all customers. While the center of the Holiday Bordeaux features the tried and true recipe the company has been using for years, for the first time ever, See's has coated the Bordeaux center in white chocolate.

A 4.5 oz. box of Holiday Bordeaux is now available for $9.50 in shops and online, while supplies last.

See's has also unveiled their new Centennial Christmas Tin as the fifth and final vintage limited-edition collectible in the year-long series to celebrate their important milestone. Grab this tin as the perfect gift for the chocolate lover on your holiday wish list this year.

The tie to See's Candies and holiday traditions is undeniable, which is why the brand felt that the season was the perfect time to release their final collectible tin.

This exclusive tin includes a decadent assortment of candies and honors the artwork of Dorothy Gray Forbes, who for over 50 years, created a legacy of hand-drawn designs at See's, spanning from candy packaging to note cards and window signs. Each season, her illustrations evoked a warm sense of joy with a touch of whimsy.

"For 100 years we have been a part of our customers' holiday traditions. As we close our Centennial year with our busiest and most joyous time of the year, we are thankful to our customers for continuing to support us and make this a great year. We're as excited as ever to finish the year strong and look forward to continue to play a role in the festivities for the next 100, and beyond," said Egan.

The Centennial Christmas Tin is available for $35.00 in shops and online, while supplies last.

Another exclusive offering from the candy brand available this holiday season is the 2021 Limited Edition Centennial Ornament. Made of polished, hand-painted glass, this ornament commemorates See's distinctive shops. It all began with Mary See, her son Charles, and their small Los Angeles shop in 1921. Everyone raved about the recipes the company still use today to craft their premium chocolates and treats. With a nod to the past – and an eye to the future – See's continues to make the world a sweeter place, one piece of candy at a time.

The 2021 Limited Edition Centennial Ornament is available for $10.00 in shops and online, while supplies last.

See's Candies is proud to add to their seasonal product portfolio and invites customers to indulge in all of their favorite See's candies, as well as try and purchase the new offerings, this winter.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

