RightCrowd Names Chief Technology Officer as Company Continues to Strengthen Management Team

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF), a leading provider of safety, security and compliance solutions, announced that Bryan Jones has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, a new position based in Europe. Jones joins RightCrowd following 17 years with Honeywell holding several leadership positions, the most recent being Chief of Staff to Honeywell's Connected Enterprise CTO.

"I have been working with the RightCrowd team for more than 10 years and know this is world-class software that makes a dramatic difference to the ability of a company to manage the security and safety of their workforce," said Jones. He added, "this is a leading product that is capable of combining a person's identity, their status (health, training, drug test results, etc.) and their IT/HR information together with a physical security system to enforce whether an individual is authorized to be in a specific location. Other products can do some of these things, but in my experience, I've not found anything doing it as well as RightCrowd."

Peter Hill, RightCrowd CEO said, "We are delighted that Bryan has chosen to join RightCrowd. Bryan holds world-class domain expertise having held senior technical roles with Honeywell and holds numerous patents internationally. He will work closely with our customers, and product and technical teams to align our offerings with the expanding market opportunities. Bryan strengthens the RightCrowd senior management team as an experienced Fortune 500 senior technical leader with proven success."

Hill expanded, "this is the third key international executive appointment since June 2021, as we continue to execute our strategy as outlined at the time of the capital raise in March 2021."

Jones points to the Company's established client base that includes 9 of the world's top 100 companies, and partnerships such as the Cyber Security partnership with Griffith University as key determining factors for him. "It was an easy decision for me to join RightCrowd, I believe I can add significant value as the business grows and matures. Its leadership, product and team are agile and RightCrowd is ready to scale," he affirmed.

Jones has held several leadership positions at Honeywell. In addition to his last position, he had served as Chief of Staff to the CTO for the Honeywell Connected Enterprise division. Prior to that, he was Honeywell's HBS Europe Technology Leader; Honeywell HBS Global Technical Director and Senior Software Development Manager.

A graduate of the University of Newcastle with a Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Engineering) with First Class Honors. He also earned a Bachelor of Computer Science.

About RightCrowd

Founded in 2004, RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF) is a global provider of safety, security and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people. RightCrowd has offices in Seattle, Belgium, Manila, and the Gold Coast, with over 150 employees across a range of specializations. Combined with our long-standing alliances with major security and business systems vendors, RightCrowd delivers world-class solutions to meet clients' most difficult security and compliance challenges. RightCrowd has invested over 17 years working with the best of the best in the physical security industry and has successfully optimized business functions in major global organizations and industry verticals, including Fortune 50 and ASX 10 companies.

