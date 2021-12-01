Mount Prospect, Ill. Gains First Outpatient Vascular Center

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first outpatient vascular interventional center in Mount Prospect, Ill., has opened, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings and state-of-the art care to the northwest Chicagoland area.

Infinity Vascular Institute performs endovascular procedures on an outpatient basis for a wide array of procedures, including: peripheral artery disease (PAD), symptomatic fibroids (uterine fibroid embolization), benign prostatic hypertrophy (prostate artery embolization), vertebral compression fractures (vertebral augmentation/kyphoplasty), cancer treatment (port placement/tumor embolization), varicoceles/pelvic congestion syndrome (embolization/stenting) and more.

Dr. Brian Schirf, a leading Vascular Interventional Radiologist in the greater Chicago area, has opened the Infinity Vascular Institute (IVI) in partnership with Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular. The opening marks Arise Vascular founders' 14th outpatient facility in the U.S.

The 4,400-square-foot, Medicare-certified Infinity Vascular Institute is located on the ground floor at 1660 Feehanville Drive, Suite 190, in Mount Prospect, Ill.

IVI will be the first office based lab in the vicinity to perform endovascular procedures on an outpatient basis for a wide array of procedures, including: peripheral artery disease (PAD), symptomatic fibroids (uterine fibroid embolization), benign prostatic hypertrophy (prostate artery embolization), vertebral compression fractures (vertebral augmentation/kyphoplasty), cancer treatment (port placement/tumor embolization), varicoceles/pelvic congestion syndrome (embolization/stenting) and end-stage-renal-disease (fistula/graft management).

"Partnering with Arise Vascular has enabled our center to be operational in a short time period despite pandemic supply chain challenges," said Dr. Schirf. "We look forward to delivering the best care to our patients throughout the region."

Infinity Vascular Institute brings a team of highly focused experts to each patient visit offering a personalized experience with one-on-one nursing care. When treatments are performed in an office-lab environment, most patients are discharged to the comfort of their own home in just a few hours. Office-based labs often have a lower cost to the patient as well as payers and limit exposure to acutely ill patients.

For consultations and questions, please contact Dr. Schirf by phone (847-916-0606).

About Arise Vascular

Arise Vascular empowers physicians to gain more control over their practice and care of patients. With more than 50 years of experience working in the outpatient sector, its executive team works directly with physicians to develop and manage independent Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office-Based Labs (OBLs) focused on catheterization. Since 2008, Arise Vascular's team has opened six ambulatory surgery centers and eight office-based catheterization labs - all of which are physician-owned. For more information, visit: www.arisevascular.com.

