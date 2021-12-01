Kate O' Donnell Joins U.S. News and World Report as Vice President of Communications Former MCI USA executive tasked with expanding branding and integrated marketing initiatives.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate O'Donnell is named Vice President of Communications at U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

In this newly created role, "O'Donnell will be responsible for leading the company's integrated communications functions – including public relations, social media and internal communications – to help further the U.S. News mission of helping people make the best decisions," said U.S. News President and CEO, Bill Holiber.

Joining from MCI USA where she served as Senior Vice President of MarCom and Brand Strategy, O'Donnell has more than two decades of experience leading and expanding strategy, targeting key audiences and developing brand identities for global clients. O'Donnell's tenure at MCI also included the development of a full-scale, in-house marketing and communications agency where she oversaw a team who counseled clients on growth opportunities, and enhancing performance. Prior to MCI, O'Donnell served in multiple roles at Disney-ABC Television Group and held public relations positions at healthcare and education organizations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kate to U.S. News and have her lead our communications efforts as we continue to grow the U.S. News brand," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "Kate will play a pivotal role in expanding U.S. News' internal and external communications and brand strategy, building upon the work of our dynamic communications team."

On choosing U.S. News, O'Donnell said, "As a trusted digital media brand, U.S. News & World Report has a storied history with innovative leadership who are at the forefront of advising America's consumers in their important life decisions. I'm honored to be part of this team and help develop new strategies for the brand's identity and impact."

The role is based in Washington, D.C.

About U.S. News & World Report

