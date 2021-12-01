Interim Healthcare's Jennifer Sheets named Advocate of the Year by Globee® in the 2021 CEO World Awards Sheets awarded for leadership of company and greater home healthcare industry throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, announced that its CEO and President, Jennifer Sheets, was awarded Gold in the "CEO Achievers – Advocate of the Year" category at the 9th annual CEO World Awards. The award program celebrates the achievements of leaders, executives, and the management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements, recognizing those who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

With the support of her team, as well as the clinical and operational excellence of the more than 300 Interim HealthCare offices who represent the First in Home Care® brand, Jennifer Sheets has worked relentlessly to uphold the highest standards of safety and care within the home healthcare industry. Jennifer's foresight in early 2020 ensured that Interim HealthCare was well-positioned to provide vital care services during the pandemic, while keeping both staff and patients safe. With her leadership, the company spearheaded the development of detailed guidance and resources to provide care for COVID-19 patients through Interim HealthCare's HomeLife Enrichment® standard of care, which creates a customized care plan to support a patient's full mind, body, spirit and family. In addition, Jennifer and her team established programs that helped facilitate the partnership between hospitals and home healthcare, working to transition medically complex cases from hospitals into home healthcare settings to alleviate recurrent patient surges on ICU resources.

Jennifer has also been integral to the continued success of building awareness of and advocacy for the home healthcare industry throughout 2020 and 2021. Advocating at both the federal and state levels for "essential" worker status of America's 3.2 million home healthcare workers, Jennifer helped ensure these professionals were part of the country's response to and continued recovery from the pandemic. With her team, she also established the industry's only website for sourcing personal protective equipment (PPE) when resources were incredibly difficult to procure, distributing an estimated three million units of critical PPE items to more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and five other countries.

"I am humbled to be recognized as an Advocate of the Year by the CEO World Awards," said Jennifer Sheets, CEO and president of Interim HealthCare. "Home healthcare is an indispensable part of our healthcare system and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue elevating both the industry's unique value and Interim HealthCare's role within it."

The CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners. See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners/.

Jennifer was also recently named a winner of the Silver Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year – Consumer Products in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recognizing her continued leadership of the greater home healthcare industry and commitment to upholding employee safety and patient care standards.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 575 franchise locations in eight countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.



Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

