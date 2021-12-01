HubSpot to Present at the Raymond James Technology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Dharmesh Shah, the Company's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, are scheduled to present virtually at the Raymond James Technology Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com . The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 128,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

