Growing Holistic Health Brand, Rae Wellness, Now Available At Whole Foods Markets Rae Expands Availability of its Popular Supplements as More Women Continue to Prioritize Well-Being

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rae Wellness , a values-led company, championing well-being for all with its thoughtfully created holistic supplements, is now available at Whole Foods Market. The expansion, which stretches from coast-to-coast, provides Rae customers more opportunities to shop the brand and have access to wellness at affordable prices. Rae underwent a rigorous label review by the Whole Foods team, and is also certified by the Clean Label Project, a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling. Starting today, five Rae products -- Vegan Collagen Boost Powder, Pre + Probiotic Capsules, Multivitamin Capsules, DeStress Capsules and Complexion Capsules -- are now available at Whole Foods stores.

Rae Wellness

Rae Wellness began its journey to encourage holistic wellness nearly two years ago, built on the ethos that wellness should be accessible to all. The company has witnessed rapid growth as customers focus on their overall well-being. Rae is committed to meeting consumers wherever they are in their wellness journey, providing pure and powerful products to nourish the mind and body.

"Rae's presence at Whole Foods is a hallmark moment for our company as we continue to reach customers who not only think about wellness but intentionally shop for it," says Angie Tebbe, CEO and co-founder of Rae Wellness. "Our quest to provide attainable support for the mind and body is further reinforced through this partnership. We are thrilled that Whole Foods sees what we see - thousands of five-star reviews and positive comments about our products that perfectly align with what its customers are looking for to supplement their health and wellness."

Rae's universe of supplements is backed by science, addressing women's health concerns such as sexual wellness, hormonal imbalance and mental fatigue. Its products are vegan and free from gluten, added sugar, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants, giving customers evidence-based solutions that easily fit in one's every day routine.

Rae's products, which are intended for adults 18+, are available in various formats from capsules to powders, and are now sold in Whole Food Stores across the nation. To learn more about Rae and its products, visit www.raewellness.co or visit your local Whole Foods.

About Rae Wellness

Founded in 2019, Rae Wellness quickly became known as an industry disrupter and a cult-favorite among consumers. Rae is committed to supporting the well-being of all, and nourishing the body and mind from the inside out. Rae's pure and powerful supplements lead with affordable pricing and evidence-based formulas that are always vegan and free from gluten, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants. Rae's investors include PowerPlant Partners, M13, Victress Capital, Bullish, Able Partners, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi. Rae is sold direct-to-consumers and at trusted retailers across the country including Amazon, Anthropologie, CVS Pharmacy, Target, Thrive Market, Standard Dose, Whole Foods Market and more.

To learn more about Rae's products, wellness philosophies and community-building efforts, visit raewellness.co.

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

