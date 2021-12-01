The First Responders Children's Foundation "Toy Express" Is Working Around Supply Chain Issues To Deliver 250,000 Free Toys To Children Across The United States - Especially Those That Have Lost A First Responder Parent In The Line Of Duty

THE FOUNDATION AND ITS VALUED PARTNERS SB PROJECTS, CSX, MATTEL, GOOD360, TOYS FOR TOTS AND SERVPRO ARE ALL WORKING TOGETHER WITH TOTAL QUALITY LOGISTICS TO OVERCOME DELAYS AND DELIVER TOYS THAT INSPIRE HOLIDAY CHEER
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation, the national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, today announced the kickoff of its annual Toy Express program, which provides first responder families and children in first responder communities nationwide, with toys that bring holiday cheer. The program provides a personal way to show gratitude to uniformed heroes and their families - and it has a profound impact on the communities in which they serve. Due to a rise in line of duty deaths (or LODD's) in 2021, FRCF has expanded its focus on families of first responders who have died in the line of duty and communities that have faced significant hardship. Despite being launched amidst a flurry of supply chain issues, this year's Toy Express is moving full steam ahead as the Foundation and its valued partners SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Mattel, Hess Toy Trucks, Good360, and Toys for Tots work with Total Quality Logistics (the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the nation) to ensure 250,000 free toys get delivered to children across the United States during a most challenging holiday delivery season. https://1strcf.org/toy-express/

Fire Department Distribution
First Responders Children's Foundation Launches Toy Distributions in 100 Cities Across America

Last year, Toy Express impacted 346 cities across America. In total, it reached 102 police departments, fire departments and hospitals. This year its reach will double. In 2020, 378 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. In 2021, the number has already reached 424. Fire departments have also seen an increase in LODD's. There were 96 in all of 2020, but in 2021, that number has already reached 119.

"First Responders and their families have endured significant hardships this year, and the social and emotional impact it's had on them is immeasurable," said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation.  "Keeping that top of mind has strengthened our commitment to delivering toys and joy this Christmas. Any individual or business can join us in that commitment by texting TOY to 24365."

"At CSX, it is incredibly important for our own police force to forge strong connections with first responders in the communities they serve," said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. "Through our partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation and the Toy Express program, these CSX Special Agents take great joy in connecting local agencies with toys for children of first responders in their own service territories, just in time for the holidays. It is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the season and give back to those families that sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

The need this year is significant. Any business or individual can hop on the virtual Toy Express and buy a toy for families that have lost a first responder this year - https://give.1strcf.org/campaign/toy-express/c302851 - donations can also be made by texting TOY to 24365.

First Responders Children's Foundation established Toy Express with generous toy donations of toys from Mattel and American Girl such as 18" American Girl dolls and Mattel Hot Wheels® and Matchbox® cars and. Additional sponsors include SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Wilbert Funeral Services, Hess Toy Trucks, I Run 4 Movement, Melissa & Doug, LLC, Toys for Tots, Good360, SoundOff Signal, JP Morgan Chase, The Toy Foundation, Jazwares, and Creata. In addition, generous individuals across the nation are helping bring holiday cheer to first responder families by making donations of toys and money.  Transportation of toys and masks across the country is coordinated and provided by Total Quality Logistics (TQL) and their Moves That Matter program.

In a list that looks much like what Santa's would, First Responders Children's Foundation has announced toy distributions in the following cities across America this holiday season:

  • December 4Rossville, ILRossville Police Department, "Christmas Parade"
  • December 4Gloucester, MAGloucester Police Department, Community Impact Unit/Kops 'n Kids' "Shop with a Cop"
  • December 4Blue Island, ILBlue Island Police Department, "Blue Island Light Parade"
  • December 4Waverly, TNWaverly Police Department, "Wheaties' Kids," in collaboration with SERVPRO
  • December 4Darlington, SCDarlington County Sheriff's Office, "Darlington First Responders Toy Giveaway"
  • December 6Avon, INAvon Police Department, "Toys for Toddlers"
  • December 6Lawrence, NY – Hatzalah / Far RockawayNassau County, "Hatzalah Chanukah Party"
  • December 8Brownsville, TX – Valley Regional Medical Center, "Employee Holiday Luncheon"
  • December 9North Port, FL – Lamarque Elementary, "Lamarque Cares Holiday Event"
  • December TBA – Dade City, FLDade City Police Department, "Blue Christmas/Shop with a Cop"
  • December 10Weber City, VAWeber City Police Department, "Weber City Toy Giveaway"
  • December 10Florence, SCFlorence Police Department, "George Mack"
  • December 10South Bend, INIndiana State Police
  • December 10Manville, NJManville Police Department, "Manville PBA 236 Toy Drive"
  • December 10Hartsville, SC – CSX Police
  • December 11Beecher, ILBeecher Police Department, "Holiday with Heroes"
  • December 11Pittsfield, MAPittsfield Police Department
  • December 11Longmeadow, MALongmeadow Police Department, "Toys for Tots"
  • December 11Twin Lake, MIMuskegon County Sheriff's Office
  • December 11Dade City, FLDade City Police Department, "Blue Christmas / Shop with a Cop"
  • December 11Latham, NYNew York State Police, Troop G, "1stRCF Toy Express"
  • December 11Delmar, NYBethlehem Police Department, "Community Holiday Celebration"
  • December 11Society Hill, SCSociety Hill Police Department
  • December 11Delmar, NYBethlehem Police Department, "Community Holiday Celebration"
  • December 11Benton Harbor, MIBerrien County Sheriff's Office, "Give-Back to the Community & Children"
  • December 11Berlin, NJ – Berlin EMS, "Toy Drive"
  • December 11Hackensack, NJ – Hackensack PBA Local 9
  • December 12Spring, TX – SERVPRO of The Woodlands/Conroe, "Tykes Need Bikes and Toy Drive"
  • December 12Clintwood, VAClintwood Police Department, "First Responder Toy Giveaway"
  • December 13Millersville, PA – Lancaster EMS, "First Responder Families First!"
  • December 13Momence, ILMomence Police Department
  • December 14Irmo, SCIrmo Police Department
  • December 14 – White Sulpher Springs, WV – The Greenbrier's "Dream Tree for Kids"
  • December 14Merrillville, INMerrillville Police Department, "Toy Drive"
  • December 14Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Police Foundation, "Operation Yuletide"
  • December 14Lansing, MILansing Police Department Community Service Unit, "LPD/LFD Community Toy Drive"
  • December 15Vidalia, LAVidalia Police Department, "Shop with a Cop"
  • December 15Fultonville, NYMontgomery County Sheriff's Office
  • December 15Decatur, MIVillage of Decatur Police Department, "Christmas Toy Giveaway"
  • December 15Paramus, NJParamus Police Department, "Toy Drive"
  • December 15San Antonio, TX – Franklin Insurance Group, "San Antonio Police Blue Santa"
  • December 15Hudson, NYColumbia County Sheriff's Office, "Sheriff's Office Toy Drive"
  • December 16Wilmington, NCWilmington Police Department, "WPD Toy Distribution Event"
  • December 16North Tonawanda, NE – North Tonawanda Police Department, "Boxes of Hope"
  • December 16Mullins, SCMullins Police Department
  • December 16Florence, SC – South Carolina State Transport Police, Community Outreach
  • December 17Warwick, RIWarwick Police Department, "Fill the Freight Toy Drive"
  • December 17Tampa, FLTampa Police Department, "Christmas with a Cop"
  • December 17Hartsville, SCHartsville Fire Department, "Boots and Bucket Toys"
  • December 17Hershey, PA – Penn State Health – Life Lion EMS, "Life Lion Holiday–Little Paws Up"
  • December 17Charleston, WVKanawha County Sheriff's Office, "Cops and Kids"
  • December 18Dallas, TX – Details to come – In collaboration with SERVPRO
  • December 18Gallatin, TN – Details to come (morning) – In collaboration with SERVPRO Women's Initiative
  • December 18Waverly, TN – Details to come (afternoon) – In collaboration with SERVPRO
  • December 18Bronx, NY – Details to come – In collaboration with FDNY
  • December 18Phoenix, NYVillage of Phoenix Police Department, "Toy Express"
  • December 18New City, NY – Clarkstown Police Department
  • December 18Orange Park, FLOrange Park Police Department and Orange Park Fire Department, "Toy Giveaway"
  • December 18Kingston, NYUlster County Sheriff's Office, "First Responder Community Outreach"
  • December 18East Syracuse, NYDeWitt Police Department, "Toy Express"
  • December 18Syracuse, NYOnondaga Sheriff's Office, "Heroes & Helpers"
  • December 18Coxsackie, NY – Greene County Deputies Association, "Christmas with the GCDA"
  • December 18Orange Park, FLOrange Park Police Department, "OPPD/OPFD Toy Giveaway"
  • December 18Jersey City, NJJersey City Fire Department, "Jersey City Fire Department Toy Drive"
  • December 18Bergenfield, NJBergenfield Police Department
  • December 18Barnegat, NJBarnegat Township Police Department, "Breakfast with Santa"
  • December 18Tonawanda, NYCity of Tonawanda Police, "Christmas for Kids"
  • December 18West Haverstraw, NY – Haverstraw Town Police Department, "Haverstraw PAL/PBA Holiday Toy Giveaway"
  • December 18Wolcott, NYVillage of Wolcott Police Department, "Wolcott Police Department Christmas Event"
  • December 18West Newton, PAWest Newton Borough, "A Day of Joy"
  • December 18Essington, PATinicum Township Police Department, "A Day with Santa"
  • December 18Darlington, SCDarlington Police Department, "Christmas Surprise"
  • December 18Gate City, VAScott County Sheriff's Office, "Kids Christmas"
  • December 18Sellers, SCSellers Police Department, "Sellers Toy Express"
  • December 18Mansfield, TXTarrant County Constable Precinct #7 with Deputy Bryan Woodard
  • December 18Marcus Hook, PAMarcus Hook Borough Police Department, "Lunch with Santa/Toy Express"
  • December 19Clermont, INClermont Police Department, "Spreading Joy"
  • December 19North Port, FL – Lamarque Elementary, "Lamarque Cares Holiday Event"
  • December 19Yeadon, PA – Yeadon Borough Energy Management/Fire Marshal, "Santa Run"
  • December 20Maywood, NJ – Maywood Girl Scout Troop #95485, "Maywood Girl Scouts Miracle Christmas Express"
  • December 20North Baltimore, OHNorth Baltimore Fire Department
  • December 20DeWitt, MIDeWitt Township Police Department's "Toy Express"
  • December 21Ottawa, ILOttawa Police Department, "Ottawa PB&PA Christmas"
  • December 21Willard, OHWillard Police Department, "Toy Giveaway"
  • December 22Winnsboro, SC – Fairfield County EMS, "Frontline Family Holiday Celebration"
  • December 22Clifton Forge, VAClifton Forge Police Department
  • December 23Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg County Sheriff's Dept, "Feel the Magic"
  • December 23Bogota, NJBogota Police Department, "Christmas in Bogota"
  • December 23Chicago, ILChicago Police Department
  • December 23Toledo, OHToledo Police Department, "12 Kids of Christmas"
  • December 24Stratford, NJStratford Fire Department, "Operation Santa"

About First Responders Children's Foundation
For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.  The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

