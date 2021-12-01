BT Selects Dubber for Unified Recording and Conversational Intelligence Dubber standardised as a core capability for recording and conversational intelligence in BT's Meetings suite of managed services

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) has finalised a partnership agreement with BT that will see Dubber embedded as the default recording and conversational intelligence solution in the BT Meetings suite of managed services, spanning solutions based on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Cisco Webex.

UK based BT is a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries.

The multi-year partnership agreement will see BT deliver unified call recording (UCR) to multinational organisations globally. BT has already worked with Dubber to implement UCR services with major financial institutions and the partners are engaged in significant opportunities globally. This new agreement provides for an accretive revenue stream for Dubber with additional revenues determined by uptake of the service by BT customers.

The Dubber and BT solution is the most advanced of its kind. It helps customers meet their compliance obligations for secure and scalable recording and conversational intelligence, and is provisioned as a scalable software as a service. UCR enables enterprise-grade recording and replay of any conversation – voice, video, and text. Enterprises can discover AI-enriched insights enhancing compliance, people, revenue, and customer intelligence by unifying conversations from multiple sources - mobile, unified communications and traditional phones. Together, BT and Dubber will help multinational organisations benefit from conversational AI at scale and eliminate the cost and complexity of legacy call recording and siloed recording services.

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber: "We are really pleased to be delivering Dubber unified recording and conversational AI as a core feature to BT, a true global telecommunications leader. The newly released managed service offerings will enable BT to continue to demonstrate its innovation leadership. Multinational organisations can now depend on BT for the high-performing secure connections it is known for, but now also for delivering outstanding value from the content inside every conversation on BT services.

For Dubber it marks another milestone in our journey to Dub the world's leading networks, AI-enabling every endpoint, and creating high-value technology and distribution partnerships based on our Foundation model."

Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Product and Digital Officer, BT: "Together we are meeting a critical customer need to know what was said to drive better compliance outcomes, especially in industries such as financial services, improve employee wellbeing and training over UC and enable better customer experience. The partnership announced today by Dubber and BT is just the start of an exciting, shared journey of innovation and collaboration that will shape the future of conversational capture and AI."

This ASX announcement has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer conversational recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

