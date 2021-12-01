Aviatrix Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in cloud networking and network security, has been awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AWS Security Competency. This achievement demonstrates Aviatrix's commitment to empowering cloud infrastructure teams with network security capabilities that are native in the Aviatrix Cloud Network Platform for AWS customers.

"This designation recognizes the Aviatrix platform as a value-added security solution with a well-architected infrastructure delivered seamlessly on AWS," said James Devine, Vice President of Product Management at Aviatrix. "By leveraging Aviatrix in AWS, enterprise organizations can ensure workloads are protected from malicious or unauthorized traffic with complete visibility and control of the threat landscape."

The AWS Security Competency highlights solutions within the AWS Partner Network (APN) that have proven continuous technical proficiency and customer success in specialized areas, such as Security. Aviatrix achieved AWS Security Competency status through a rigorous qualification process, based on AWS business history and enterprise customer references who have architected their cloud infrastructure with Aviatrix Cloud Network Platform.

Learn more about Aviatrix Cloud Network Platform: https://aviatrix.com/cloud-network-platform/

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the pioneer of multi-cloud native networking and network security. More than 500 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix to create a common, multi-cloud networking and network security platform that delivers enterprise-class visibility and security controls with the simplicity and agility of cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification ( ACE ), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com .

