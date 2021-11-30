ThayerMahan Receives Second Consecutive HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ThayerMahan as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor headquarters. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. This is the second consecutive year ThayerMahan has earned this award.

2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

ThayerMahan President and CEO, Mike Connor, stated,

"ThayerMahan continues to have great respect and admiration for the men and women who have served in our military. 46 percent of our employees are veterans, and we are a better company because of it. We remain committed to supporting our Veterans by hiring and advancing their careers through training. ThayerMahan is honored to be recognized for a second time by the Department of Labor for our actions in support of veterans with the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Program Demonstration Award."

ThayerMahan joins 848 other companies from 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA; Boston and Washington DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at info@thayermahan.com.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

Media Contact:

Richard J. Hine

ThayerMahan

Chief Operating Officer

rhine@thayermahan.com

860-937-6622 (Office)

(PRNewsfoto/ThayerMahan Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.