The Macallan Strengthens Partnership with Le Clos in Dubai International Airport Through Customer Launch Event for The Anecdotes of Ages Collection

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan and Le Clos have partnered to deliver a stunning launch event for a select group of Le Clos' closest customers in Dubai, to reveal The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection at The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos.

Ben Odgers - General Manager, Le Clos and The Macallan Boutique

The Anecdotes of Ages Collection is an extraordinary art and whisky collaboration with renowned British pop artist Sir Peter Blake. At the heart of the collection are 13 one-of-a-kind bottles of exceptional 1967 whisky. Each bottle features its own original Sir Peter Blake collage art on the label, detailing unique stories relating to The Macallan's history, community, and the beautiful natural landscape of The Macallan Estate.

Guests at the event were introduced to two of the highly sought-after bottlings from the collection – the Anecdotes of Ages: Down To Work Limited Edition and Anecdotes of Ages: An Estate, A Community and Distillery.

Anecdotes of Ages: Down To Work Limited Edition tells a very important story that reflects a milestone in the history of The Macallan: a time when the decision was made to continue using sherry seasoned oak casks in the face of pressure to compromise.

The original labelled bottle portraying this special story has been laid in The Macallan Archives, and digital replicas of this label are available as a limited edition with the same 1967 rich spirit and only 322 bottles available.

Anecdotes of Ages: An Estate, A Community and Distillery is a tribute to some of the colourful characters from The Macallan's past and present. It commemorates Sir Peter Blake's visit to The Macallan Estate on the legendary River Spey and features a label digitally designed by Sir Peter.

Building on the longstanding partnership between The Macallan and Le Clos, The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport will be playing host to one of the 13 original bottles from the collection. Anecdotes of Ages: Journey to Market pays homage to the widespread travels of The Macallan as its reputation grew around the world. A specially commissioned window display is showcasing this extraordinary whisky.

Jeremy Speirs, Edrington Regional Managing Director Global Travel Retail, said, "The Anecdotes of Ages Collection is an incredible celebration of The Macallan's history and of the figures which have contributed to its outstanding reputation and heritage. Over recent years, Le Clos has been a key partner in The Macallan's growth trajectory in global travel retail, and we're proud to recognise this partnership by showcasing bottlings from the collection at our Dubai boutique."

Ben Odgers, General Manager, Le Clos, added, "With international travellers beginning to return to the skies, we're delighted to bring The Anecdotes of Ages Collection to life in our boutique. This builds on our unrivalled track record for offering whisky enthusiasts and collectors some of the rarest and most sought-after bottlings on the market."

The Anecdotes of Ages: Down to Work Limited Edition and The Anecdotes of Ages: An Estate, A Community and Distillery

