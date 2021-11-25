Tremblant Launches 2021-22 Ski Season

Hi res videos and photos available here as of this afternoon, ©Tremblant.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It is with great excitement that Tremblant hosted the first skiers and boarders of the 2021-22 season. Validating proof of vaccination has been a top priority for several days already to give pass holders the best possible experience on the mountain. As a result of these new safety measures, lifts will be running at full capacity so mountain enthusiasts can spend more time on the slopes and less time in lift lines.

Due to recent warm weather, conditions for the opening weekend remain marginal. 3 runs in the upper half of the mountain, on versant Sud and versant Nord, and 2 lifts were open thanks to the hard work of the operations team. The passionate skiers and boarders visiting Tremblant on the opening day will have to download off the mountain using the gondola at the end of their day.

The operations team will be maximizing all upcoming snow-making windows to offer maximum skiable terrain as rapidly as possible. As always, all teams are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for snow sport lovers, helping reconnect them with the mountain air and the snowy slopes.

