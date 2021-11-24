Tribeca Lawsuit Loans Offers Financial Help To Zantac Cancer Plaintiffs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribeca Lawsuit Loans has announced that it now accepts applications for presettlement loans from litigation plaintiffs diagnosed with cancer after taking Zantac, a popular antacid and heartburn remedy, or generic ranitidine, the active ingredient in Zantac.

Tribeca Capital Group, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Tribeca Capital Group, LLC)

TRIBECA LAWSUIT LOANS PROVIDES PRESETTLEMENT FINANCIAL RELIEF FOR ZANTAC AND RANITIDINE CANCER VICTIMS

Chemical testing has found N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen, in samples of Zantac and ranitidine when these medications are stored under normal conditions or stored at higher temperatures. NDMA is believed to cause cancerous tumors in many internal organs, including the breast, prostate, bladder, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, stomach, intestines, and more.

"Since 1983, drug manufacturers aggressively marketed Zantac and its generics as safe and effective medications. Originally sold by prescription only, the FDA soon allowed the manufacturer to sell Zantac over-the-counter, making it widely available to everyone without medical supervision," notes Rory Donadio, CEO of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans. "NDMA is an extremely potent carcinogen that has caused much more suffering and grief than did the stomach issues Zantac was designed to alleviate. For some, the only real relief they can look forward to will come from a financial settlement with the manufacturers."

At least 14 drug manufacturers produced and marketed Zantac branded products and generic products containing ranitidine. Hundreds of cancer victims have filed lawsuits claiming the drug companies knew of the cancer risk and failed to warn their customers and that ranitidine has design defects that caused it to develop NDMA. More victims have been identified but have not yet filed lawsuits. Lawyers who specialize in defective drug personal injury cases believe that there could be 10,000 more cases filed.

None of the cases filed to date will go trial or settle until well into 2022. That delay is likely to cause significant financial hardship to some plaintiffs who may never be able to work again. Litigation funding like the advances offered by Tribeca exists to help plaintiffs gain access to an expected settlement or award long before their cases settle.

Tribeca's work with plaintiffs in drug product liability lawsuits has cemented its reputation as one of the country's leading pre-settlement funding companies. "We help people by providing settlement advances during their lawsuits. That way, they can use the money when they need it most instead of waiting a year or more until the case finally settles," says Donadio.

According to Donadio, Tribeca clients can also be confident that their lawsuit loan carries no risk to them. "Tribeca is repaid from the settlement amount. But if the client doesn't win, the client owes us nothing."

Tribeca urges Zantac and ranitidine victims to complete a free, no obligation application at tribecalawsuitloans.com, or email rory.donadio@tribecacapllc.com or call (866) 388-2288 to speak with one of Tribeca's lawsuit loan specialists.

Contact: Rory Donadio CEO

Email: rory.donadio@tribecacapllc.com

Phone: (866)388-2288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC