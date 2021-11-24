Southern Power's Glass Sands Wind Facility in Oklahoma is operational

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the 118-megawatt (MW) Glass Sands Wind Facility in Murray County, Oklahoma, is now operational.

This project, Southern Power's 15th wind facility, is Southern Power's fifth wind facility in Oklahoma, and it contributes to the company's growing fleet of clean energy resources from California to Maine.

"We are pleased to see Glass Sands Wind Facility achieve commercial operation as this facility represents an incredible accomplishment for our employees and partners involved with the project," said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. "This facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet."

Glass Sands Wind Facility consists of 28 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas. The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a power purchase agreement with Amazon.

Southern Power acquired Glass Sands Wind Facility from Steelhead Americas, Vestas' development arm in North America, in December 2020. M. A. Mortenson Company served as the constructor of the site, which created more than 250 jobs at peak construction.

With the addition of Glass Sands, Southern Power's wind portfolio consists of more than 2,534 MW of wind generation. Southern Power's wind facilities are a part of the company's 4,930-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 43 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power's overall business strategy of strengthening its wholesale business by acquiring and developing generating assets that are covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 54 facilities operating or under development in 14 states with more than 12,490 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

