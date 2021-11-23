InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Comfortable Device for Lifting Patients (FED-2292)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to assist medical workers or caregivers when lifting a patient," said an inventor, from Port Angeles, Wash., "so I invented the patent pending EASY-LIFT. My design could help to reduce strain and injuries associated with lifting."

The invention provides a safer way to lift a patient who may have fallen or was lying in bed. In doing so, it offers an alternative to rolling sheets that may be difficult to grasp. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent injuries. The invention features an effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for medical facilities, nursing homes and home health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

