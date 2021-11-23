InventHelp Inventor Develops Engine Cooling System for Vehicles (SKC-474)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle engine system to reduce the temperature for a denser and cooler charge," said an inventor, from Del City, Okla., "so I invented the AUTO AIR COOLING/JOE COOL. My design prevents the engine from breathing warm air into the combustion chambers and it increases power and the throttle response on the road or at the track."

The invention provides an effective cooling system for the engine air intake of a vehicle. In doing so, it improves horsepower and enhances engine performance. It also could improve the fuel economy and it reduces harmful exhaust emissions. The invention features a compact and reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners and racing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

