InsureMyTrip Recommends Travel Delay Coverage Amid Thanksgiving Travel Surge

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severe weather, airline staff shortages, and a record number of travelers could create the perfect storm this Thanksgiving.

A storm is forecasted for this week in parts of the Midwest and eastern US, bringing high winds, heavy rain and possibly snow. Plus, a record four million Americans are expected to travel between now and Thanksgiving. In addition, and airlines are still experiencing staffing shortages. All these factors could potentially cause delays, cancellations, and long lines at airports across the country.

Passengers with departing flights at busier airports should consider travel insurance with robust travel delay benefits. According to travel booking app Hopper, these are the busiest airports in the U.S.

Atlanta, GA (ATL) Dallas, TX (DFW) Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Denver, CO (DEN) Miami, FL (MIA) Chicago, IL (ORD – O'Hare) Orlando, FL (MCO) Las Vegas, NV (LAS) New York City , NY (JFK) Phoenix, AZ (PHX)

Other than the proverbial: "packing your patience" advice, the experts at InsureMyTrip say travel Insurance policyholders may have coverage for extended flight delays under travel delay, missed connection, and trip interruption benefits.

Travel Delay

The Travel Delay benefit is designed to provide reimbursement for reasonable meals and accommodations while unable to travel.

Tip: Travelers must be delayed for a certain number of hours before this benefit can be applied. When comparing travel insurance, look for the minimum delay time (typically, starting at 5 hours) and covered reasons to start qualifying for coverage as soon as possible.

Trip Interruption

The Trip interruption benefit is designed to provide travelers reimbursement of their pre-paid, non-refundable expenses in the event they must unexpectedly cut their travels short — due to a covered reason.

Missed Connection

If a travel is concerned about a delayed flight affecting a cruise or tour departure, a missed connection benefit is important to be included under a comprehensive travel insurance plan.

Flight Cancellation Policies

These policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.

Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred because of a canceled flight, such as prepaid, non-refundable:

Hotel room

All-inclusive vacation or resort

A cruise

A tour or safari

Concert or entertainment tickets

Bottom line: Travelers concerned about protecting prepaid, non-refundable trip expenses should consider travel insurance.

