Tivity Health to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference including 1x1 meetings on December 1st and a fireside chat with Richard Ashworth, President & Chief Executive Officer, Adam Holland, Chief Financial Officer and Tommy Lewis, Chief Operating Officer.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting please contact Piper Sandler. The fireside chat is available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.tivityhealth.com and can be viewed at the following link: Click Here

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely WellTM. We plan to become the modern destination for healthy living by expanding beyond fitness as a digital engagement platform company. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

