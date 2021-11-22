The Parent Company Lights Up Green Wednesday with Expansion of its Fun Uncle Cruisers Value Vape Cartridge Line in Four New Flavors

Fun Uncle fans offered the chance to win an adventure-filled van life weekend getaway and $100 REI gift cards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, announced an extension of its popular value vape cartridge line, Fun Uncle Cruisers ("Cruisers"). In celebration of Green Wednesday this November 24th, Cruisers is introducing four new flavors - Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Sunset Sherbet and Grandaddy Purple - and celebrating with a sweepstakes to drive fans wild.

The product line expansion of convenient, reliable and affordable Fun Uncle Cruisers comes just in time for Green Wednesday and features four tasty new flavors - almost doubling the options available for fans of this popular product line. Consumers will have the opportunity to select from a broad range of effects, whether kick starting their day or winding it down. The flavors include: Blue Dream, a Sativa cartridge which tastes like sweet mixed berries, blue raspberry and pine; Pineapple Express, a bright and tropical Hybrid option with notes of juicy pineapple; Sunset Sherbet, a chill sunset Indica companion, which tastes of sweet cherry and citrus sorbet; and Grandaddy Purple, a sweet, dessert-like Indica with juicy grape and berry flavor. Cruisers feature a full gram of quality oil for just $25, packaged in reliable Universal 510 cartridges, and available in a variety of popular strains.

To celebrate the expansion of Fun Uncle Cruisers and the upcoming Green Wednesday holiday, The Parent Company is offering the chance for consumers to participate in an exciting sweepstakes. One Grand Prize winner will receive a weekend van life getaway valued at $4,000, including the use of a rental camper, RV or converted van for an adventure-filled weekend. Five additional runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card to outdoor recreation store REI, so they can plan an adventure of their own. The sweepstakes is open for entries now and running through November 30, 2021. Please visit www.fununclesweeps.com to enter and for full details on rules and guidelines. No purchase necessary to enter. Also, beginning on Green Wednesday, November 24, and ending on Cyber Monday, November 29, consumers can purchase any Cruisers vape for only $20 at a Caliva store, through Caliva.com or via the Caliva app.

"The Parent Company continues to grow our roster of approachable, affordable and convenient cannabis products as well as our presence in the value vape category, with this expansion of fan-favorite, Fun Uncle Cruisers vape cartridges," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "We are thrilled to celebrate Green Wednesday with our consumers, embracing their adventurous spirit with the van life sweepstakes, and making our new value vape offering even more accessible with new flavors and an even more approachable $20 promo. As an industry leader, it is our pleasure to continue innovating, bringing consumers the quality, trusted cannabis products they crave in new form factors at a range of price points."

Fun Uncle is a retro-stylized line of premium value cannabis, paying homage to the flower's early heyday, with low prices reminiscent of the past to match. Cruisers' distillate is extracted and run through The Parent Company's proprietary triple filtration process to produce quality distillate that tests over 80% THC, making them an exceptional value for the quality and flavor.

Following its initial launch in late March 2021, Fun Uncle Cruisers' quickly rose to become the #1 vape brand in The Parent Company's direct-to-consumer channels1 and the #11 selling vape brand in California after only 6 months on the market. Cruisers' five existing flavors - Lemon Jack, Strawberry Cough, SFV OG, GG4 and Berry Gelato - are likewise within The Parent Company's top 5 vape products.2 Berry Gelato is the #2 selling vape cartridge in California and Strawberry Cough is the state's #13 best-selling vape in the category.3 Distillate for Cruisers is produced by leveraging The Parent Company's in-house extraction team, which sources flower from a network of over 500 California growers. These in-house capabilities ensure a superior and safe product.

Fun Uncle Cruisers are conveniently available for California consumers through the power of The Parent Company's omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform – an integrated retail and e-commerce platform offering in-store pickup, curbside pick-up, express delivery and scheduled delivery at caliva.com and via the Caliva app – as well as The Parent Company's in-house distribution company which actively reaches over 450 dispensary accounts. For more information, visit Caliva.com.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is a leading vertically integrated California cannabis company. The company's three manufacturing facilities provide unparalleled access to high-quality cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, a direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, six consumer delivery hubs and eleven omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 80% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight valuable and scalable brands, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli, Fun Uncle, and Mirayo, which set the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.

In addition to its vast manufacturing infrastructure, consumer reach and cultural influence, The Parent Company is committed to using its resources and status to play a significant role in molding a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity ventures initiative, established by Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, was created to break down the systematic barriers Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they endeavor to secure meaningful participation, growth and leadership in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM.U" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF".

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on Instagram , LinkedIn, and Twitter . References to information on the Company's websites and social media pages do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media pages, and you should not consider such information to be a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the expansion of its Fun Uncle Cruisers vape cartridge line and associated promotional activities. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's amended registration statement on Form 10 originally filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021 and as subsequently amended as well as any updates to those risk factors included in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, which registration statement and reports are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

