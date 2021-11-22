NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. announces redemption of Series K Junior Subordinated Debentures due June 1, 2076

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced that it will redeem on Dec. 22, 2021, ("redemption date") all of its outstanding Series K Junior Subordinated Debentures due June 1, 2076, that bear interest at 5.25% (NYSE: NEE.PRK) (CUSIP: 65339K 100), at a redemption price ("redemption price") of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date.

The redemption price for each Series K debenture will be equal to $25 (the principal amount of each Series K debenture) plus accrued and unpaid interest from Dec. 1, 2021, to but excluding Dec. 22, 2021, in the amount per Series K debenture of $0.0765625. The total principal amount of the Series K debentures is $570 million.

On the redemption date, provided that the trustee has received sufficient funds to complete the redemption, the Series K debentures will become due and payable and interest will cease to accrue. Payment of the redemption price shall be made on or after the redemption date, upon presentation and surrender of the debentures to the trustee at the following address: BNY Mellon Corp Trust, Attn: Transfers/Redemption (Tel: 1-800-254-2826), 2001 Bryan Street, 10th Floor, Dallas, TX 75201.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

