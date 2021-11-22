Blackberry Ranked Best New Endpoint Protection Solution By SE Labs

BlackBerry recognized for its prevention first approach

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that SE Labs has rated BlackBerry as the best new endpoint security offering of 2021.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

SE Labs prides itself on providing the most realistic and honest cybersecurity testing. The organization hires innovative researchers to replicate the most accurate 'real world' testing scenarios possible. As workplaces open and hybrid work brings with it a range of new attack vectors, it's even more critical that security software be tested against these evolving threats.

"Being rated as best new endpoint solution reflects the work done by our development and engineering teams.," says Billy Ho, Executive Vice President, BlackBerry Spark Group Products. "Our Cylance AI/ML models are in their seventh generation and have analyzed over 1.4 trillion files, extracting over 20 billion features. This scale was also reflected in SE Labs July 2021 testing, where BlackBerry's achieved 100% efficacy with zero false positives against recent malware. We're excited by the continued industry and market recognition of our security solutions."

Cybersecurity benchmarking is increasingly important, as the cybercriminal landscape has never posed more of a threat to businesses. With the cybercriminal underground increasingly operating like the business world, the desire to quickly monetize viruses is growing. In the past 12 months alone, the BlackBerry Research and Intelligence team have uncovered the world's largest cyber espionage group as well as an 'enterprise' level Initial Access Broker linked to some of the more rampant ransomware strains. BlackBerry's advance intelligence for endpoint security, Cylance AI, focuses on prevention first, stopping attacks before they infiltrate systems or exploit other weaknesses.

"2021 has been the first year we have tested this product with BlackBerry publicly. When judging for our annual awards it is hard to ignore when a new, significant vendor enters our tests and performs so well from the start," said Simon Edwards, CEO SE Labs. Blackberry has demonstrated excellent performance in our 'real-world' testing, and the product is well regarded by both our expert panel of judges and users of the product. We would like to congratulate BlackBerry on achieving the award for best new endpoint."

Copies of the 2021 SE Labs report can be downloaded here .

BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Reports

Please follow the links below to read more of the BlackBerry Research & Intelligence Team's latest reports, including: BAHAMUT: Hack-for-Hire Masters of Phishing, Fake News, and Fake Apps, Hunter Becomes Hunted: Zebra2104 Hides a Herd of Malware, or Finding Beacons in the Dark Finding Beacons in the Dark: A Guide to Cyber Threat Intelligence; the industry's most comprehensive collection of cyber threat intelligence focused on Cobalt Strike

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

