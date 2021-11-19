Prusa Research Goes Big With Innovative Original Prusa XL

The large-scale 3D printer is equipped with a next-generation extruder and offers an always-perfect first layer thanks to an innovative new leveling system

PRAGUE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prusa Research, one of the largest manufacturers of 3D printers in the world, today unveiled the game-changing Original Prusa XL. The large-scale CoreXY 3D printer with a 36 cm (14.17 in) cubed build volume is more than four times the size of the Original Prusa MK3S+ and eight times the size of the Original Prusa MINI+. It's technology that goes far beyond any the company has ever offered.

"The generous volume capacity of the Prusa XL is going to open up a lot of possibilities for users who want to create objects of bigger scale than our existing product line provided," said Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research. "Nearly every aspect of the machine has been designed completely from scratch to ensure the Prusa XL is the 3D printing technology for an array of applications, including prototyping, architectural models, engineering, cosplay accessories, and more."

The Prusa XL is the company's first CoreXY printer, designed to minimize vibrations and other unwanted effects to produce quality prints no matter the size. It features high-quality components such as sturdy aluminum extrusions and high-quality linear rails and bearings, a new custom 32-bit board, and an array of innovative features developed by the Prusa Research team, including:

The Nextruder

The Prusa XL is equipped with a next generation extruder that has been designed and fabricated with completely new and advanced processes. The Nextruder makes running, maintaining, and servicing the machine easier than ever, while also improving temperature monitoring and overall safety. Additionally, it features a new zero-backlash gearbox with a large no-slip drive gear that allows for greater control of filament as it is fed into the new quick-change nozzle.

Load-Cell Based Leveling System

The Prusa Research team designed a load-cell based leveling system that will enable users to print a perfect first layer every time—a significant milestone in the ease of use of 3D printers. The system is fully automatic, so no Live Z, adjustments, SuperPINDA, or other interventions are required.

Segmented Heat Bed

Regular heatbeds tend to warp slightly as they heat up, so Prusa Research created a segmented heatbed consisting of 4X4 individually controlled segments with expansion gaps. Users can heat up or replace individual segments, which allows for cost-effective operation.

Tool Changer

The Prusa XL was designed with tool-changing capabilities in mind. The system is extremely precise and features a self-calibrating routine that ensures everything works as expected. Plus, it can accommodate up to five independent tool heads for users who wish to upgrade the machine.

Additionally, the Prusa XL kit will include everything users are accustomed to receiving with Prusa Research products: tuned PrusaSlicer profiles, detailed instructions, 24/7 tech support, and more.

"Our community has been anxiously awaiting updates about the Prusa XL since we first announced the model in late 2019. It's taken some time to complete all the new and advanced features, but we're sure customers will feel the machine was well worth the wait," said Prusa. "The Prusa XL is now available for pre-order, and we expect to be able to fulfill orders sometime during the second or third quarter in 2022."

While Prusa Research works to produce as many parts as possible in-house, the company still depends on several third-party suppliers and sourcing parts for development. The shortage of components, long delivery times, and other issues related to the global supply chain will impact the company's ability to source for required components in the short-term. In the meantime, the Prusa Research team will continue to further improve the machine to ensure the Prusa XL is another great addition to its product line.

For more information, images and a first look video of the Prusa XL, visit: https://blog.prusaprinters.org/original-prusa-xl-first-look_58312/.

ABOUT PRUSA RESEARCH

Prusa Research is a leading 3D printer manufacturer based in Prague, Czech Republic. The company was founded as a one-man start-up in 2012 by Josef Prusa, a Czech hobbyist, maker and inventor. It all started as a hobby when Prusa began to explore the possibilities of open-source 3D printers, gradually improving and expanding them—making them accessible to mainstream users. Just a couple of years were enough to turn a small garage project into a globally recognized brand with more than 600 people on board. Today, several large development teams within the company are focused on pushing 3D printing technologies even further with new 3D printers, advanced software, and better printing materials.

