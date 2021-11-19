Local 344 Organizing Victory At DHL

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, workers at DHL-Semper Fi Logistics voted for representation by Local 344 by a 16-8 vote conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. These delivery drivers and dock workers contacted Local 344 seeking improvements in their working conditions, wages and benefits.

"This hard-fought effort is a long time coming," said Constance Thornton, delivery driver for DHL-Semper Fi Logistics. "This election means bringing dignity and respect to the employees here. Union representation is the best way to make it happen."

The workers at DHL reached out to the Teamsters after years of stagnant wages, inconsistent working conditions and anemic benefits. They built a strong presence in the shop and worked well with the Local 344 Volunteer Organizing Committee (VOC) to overcome the employer's union busting efforts.

"I want to congratulate the DHL employees for their hard work and the persistent efforts of the DHL Organizing Committee along with the rank and file Local 344 VOC," said John Walters, Local 344 organizer. "Their efforts will be rewarded with a seat at the bargaining table which gives them their best shot at fighting for the improvements they are seeking. We look forward to negotiating their first contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four locals across Wisconsin. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

