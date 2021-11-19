CoinShares to Commence Trading in the United States on OTCQX under the Symbol $CSNRF

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited, (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: CS) (OTCQX: CSNRF) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the "Company") today announces that its application to begin trading on the OTCQX market in the United States as an ordinary share under the symbol "CSNRF" has been approved and trading is scheduled to commence later today. The Company will also continue to trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden under the symbol "CS".

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing crypto firm. Its two core operating verticals, being its Capital Markets Infrastructure and its Asset Management Platform, have been built upon a core technology stack which has continuously evolved and improved since 2016. Additionally, the Group is actively expanding its investment portfolio through its venture arm and M&A activities. Through these activities, CoinShares provides investors global access to cryptocurrency markets through regulated means, while also covering the high growth crypto venture space. The Company also leverages its industry leading research arm to provide unparalleled insight into the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

CoinShares CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented on today's news, "Securing trading in our stock through ordinary shares in the United States on the OTCQX Market is another milestone as we execute on our strategy to enhance shareholder value and expand access to the digital asset ecosystem. U.S. investors can now actively trade our stock with ease. As we move into 2022, the CoinShares team continues to expand into new markets, new product offerings, and new verticals as we build the financial technology firm of the future."

Since the IPO, CoinShares has had a series of successive record-breaking earnings quarters and completed acquisitions and strategic investments to expand its global presence. Additional information can be found on the Group's Investor Relations site.

The OTCQX market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to gain exposure to CoinShares' ordinary shares. OTCQX is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset firm. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS.

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | +1 646 859 5951 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00am GMT on 19 November 2021.

Forward looking statements

The report contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. Forward looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, and such statements and opinions pertaining to the future that, for example, contain wordings such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "forecasts", "intends", "could", "will", "should", "would", "according to estimates", "is of the opinion", "may", "plans", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "to the knowledge of" or similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements and opinions in the report concerning future financial returns, plans and expectations with respect to the business and management of the Company, future growth and profitability, and the general economic and regulatory environment, and other matters affecting the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made according to the best of the Company's knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, including the Company's cash flow, financial position, and operating profit, to differ from the information presented in such statements, to fail to meet expectations expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements or to turn out to be less favourable than the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein and are strongly advised to read the entire report. The Company cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth herein or as to the actual occurrence of any predicted developments.

In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with forward-looking statements, it is possible that the future events mentioned in the report may not occur. Moreover, the forward-looking estimates and forecasts derived from third party studies referred to in the report may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those presented in such statements due to, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes affecting currency exchange rate, changes in levels of competition and changes in laws and regulations.

