Dynavax to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore Virtual ISI HealthCONx Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore virtual ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, at 2:40 p. m. E.T.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, Tdap, and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

