'Tis The Season For Sticky Fingers

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplifting will most likely soar this holiday season, in part due to supply chain disruptions which make products even more desirable, says security expert Mike Sapraicone, CEO of Squad Security, Inc. and a former NYPD detective.

"The stars of sticky fingers are in alignment," Sapraicone warns. "Shoplifting has already reached epidemic proportions in some parts of the country, and some stores have been forced to close because of it."

He says a confluence of various circumstances will create potential huge losses for retailers. These include supply chain disruptions, which will result in product shortages on store shelves; non-enforcement or decriminalization of shoplifting violations in states like California and New York; higher prices for goods which make them less affordable for some; a pervasive atmosphere of lawlessness and disrespect for law enforcement; and the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

"District attorneys in many jurisdictions have said they will not prosecute shoplifters," said Sapraicone.

Retailers will no doubt beef-up security measures for the shopping season, but this can sometimes lead to dangerous confrontations, according to Sapraicone. "Security guards can provide a measure of deterrence, which can be very effective. But when guards try to stop shoplifters, it can pose serious threats to law-abiding shoppers and passers-by. Often, retailers' policies will be just to let the shoplifters leave with the goods. Of course, this drives up the cost of merchandise and insurance."

Sapraicone advises some retailers to consider a paradigm shift. "Many stores don't really need to have their full inventory on display. In the case of apparel, there is no need to put every size of a particular item on a rack. Obviously, this won't work for every retailer, but the idea is to use their imaginations to adjust to a shoplifting spike."

The National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP) found that shoplifting costs retailers about $50 billion every year, and the American taxpaying public a total of about $33.21 billion yearly, or about $75,000 every minute. It's estimated there are currently 27 million shoplifters in the U.S. today, which means 1 in 11 of us steal from stores.

Shoplifting can also anger honest citizens, some of whom might feel compelled to intervene. "Don't do it," says Sapraicone. "Even petty criminals are known to carry weapons and operate in groups, some of whom act as lookouts and may not be readily visible."

