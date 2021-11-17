LG Announces Launch Of Peloton App On LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) announced today the launch of the Peloton App on LG Smart TVs1 in the US including its lineup of award-winning LG OLED TVs. The Peloton App 2 provides access to thousands of Peloton classes anytime, anywhere, with or without equipment.

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform and uses a combination of technology, content and best-in-class instructors to empower people through fitness. The live and on-demand library of classes with curated music is designed to keep Peloton Members coming back so they can reach their fitness goals, on their schedules, anywhere they want. Class disciplines, many which do not require equipment, include strength, bootcamp, cardio, stretching, barre, pilates, yoga, meditation, indoor cycling, and audio only running and walking.

Access to the Peloton App is free to All-Access Members (i.e. Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread owners). The Peloton App Membership is available for $12.99/month for non-Bike / non-Tread owners and gives Members access to the entire Peloton content library on mobile devices, tablets, and web, in addition to compatible smart TVs. For a limited time, Peloton is offering a 60 day free trial of the Peloton App for new members. LG Smart TV owners can access the Peloton App on the webOS platform via the LG Content Store on their TV or, when available, by saying "Peloton" into their LG Magic Remote3.

The debut of the Peloton App is the latest fitness solution offering on LG Smart TVs. LG will continue to offer LG Smart TV owners expanded user experiences in shopping and now premium fitness content.

1 webOS 3.0+ TVs, with the exception of FHD 3.0 and 3.5 TVs (Model years 2016-present)

2 Membership fee required.

3 LG Magic Remote available with select TV models. Visit LG.com for more information.

