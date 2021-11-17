Keurig and Disney+ Spread Holiday Cheer with "Home Sweet Home Alone" Viewing Party

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and Disney+ are kicking off the most wonderful time of the year by encouraging fans to cozy up and celebrate the release of the new film, "Home Sweet Home Alone," streaming exclusively on Disney+.

For many, the holidays are the busiest time of the year, making it all the more important to take time to wind down and spend time with those that matter most. Keurig is making it easier to enjoy time with loved ones by offering one lucky fan the ultimate family night: a winter wonderland-themed viewing party of "Home Sweet Home Alone," complete with seasonal decor to create a picturesque movie-watching experience, delicious festive treats, and a coffee and hot cocoa bar with endless indulgent toppings. To sweeten the prize, the winner will also receive a year-long Disney+ subscription and a new Keurig coffee brewer.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of Home Sweet Home Alone with Disney+ this holiday season and offer fans the opportunity to win the ultimate streaming experience," said Lindsay Fermano, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Keurig. "There's no better way to enjoy the season than with a warm mug of coffee or hot cocoa in hand, and Keurig makes it that much easier to enjoy a delicious beverage at the touch of a button."

Starting today through November 22nd, fans can enter for a chance to win the Home Sweet Home Alone Viewing Party and Disney+ subscription by liking the sweepstakes post on @Keurig Instagram and commenting on the post using the official sweepstakes hashtag: #KeurigHomeAloneSweepstakes.*

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+, is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action, animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Home Sweet Home Alone

20th Century Studios' "Home Sweet Home Alone" is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home. The film stars: Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2"), Archie Yates ("Jojo Rabbit"), Aisling Bea ("Living with Yourself"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), Tim Simons ("Veep"), Pete Holmes ("The Secret Life of Pets 2"), Devin Ratray ("Home Alone"), Ally Maki ("Toy Story 4"), Chris Parnell ("Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues") and is directed by Dan Mazer ("Dirty Grandpa"). The screenplay is by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell ("Saturday Night Live"), story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes ("Home Alone") based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker, p.g.a. ("X-Men: Dark Phoenix") and Dan Wilson, p.g.a. ("Patriots Day") serve as producers, with Jeremiah Samuels ("Stuber") serving as executive producer.

"Home Sweet Home Alone" debuted November 12, 2021 exclusively on Disney+. Rated PG.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18 +. Enter by 11/23/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules , including odds & prize description, see rules in bio. Void where prohibited.

