Glia Acknowledged as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America by the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced it ranked 237 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. This is the second consecutive year Glia has made the list.

The Technology Fast 500 companies on this year's list achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. Glia was recognized because of its significant momentum, growing 554% during this period.

Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services companies across the globe, helping them reinvent how they efficiently serve modern customers. Lately, the company has been in especially high growth mode as the pandemic forced businesses to reimagine how they guide and connect with customers in a digital world. To keep up with heightened demand, Glia raised $78 million in Series C funding last year, bringing their total fundraising to $107 million.

"The industry has buzzed with talks about digital transformation for years, but financial services companies are finally realizing that digital initiatives can't reach their full potential if customer service and support strategies still depend on cumbersome, disconnected phone experiences," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Digital Customer Service allows businesses to meet customers where they are in the digital domain, speeding resolution and facilitating a better, more cohesive experience. We are proud to be honored by Deloitte for our momentum, and we look forward to continuing this growth for years to come."

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Glia‍

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

