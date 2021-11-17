Better Business Bureau Honors Texas Vets Roofing with National Award

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2021 The Better Business Bureau's foundation, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, announced their winners for the prestigious BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. The 2021 winner for Category 1 is Texas Vets Roofing!

Texas Vets Roofing Team 2021

Presented annually since 1996, the BBB International Torch Awards recognize companies in North America that maintain outstanding dedication to upholding ethical business standards and promoting trust in the marketplace. Winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria such as leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program. Texas Vets Roofing is the recipient of the BBB Serving North Central Texas 2020 Torch Award for Ethics.

Texas Vets Roofing, a woman owned business has been in business and operating in DFW and East Texas since February 2012. They proudly offer topnotch roofing services with a dedication to providing its valued customers with the highest quality workmanship and excellent customer service. The company provides whole roof systems and trains its technicians to put quality service over profits. Every customer is offered a free, no-obligation professional roof assessment by a specially trained technician. At least once a month the Texas Vets Roofing team comes together for a "Family Meeting" to encourage and redefine the standard that is expected out in the field and in the office. Along with serving their customers, the company focuses on the community as well. Last year, Texas Vets Roofing donated over 20% of its profits back into the community. They use their time and funds to support veterans through the Roof 4 Vets program. The company's goal for 2021 is to provide one free roof each month to a veteran or a veteran's family in need.

Media Contacts:

For more information, journalists should contact

Texas Vets Roofing at 972.288.7663 or office@texasvetsroofing.com.

You can also contact the owner Ray Rannigan directly at 214.861.6617 or ray@texasvetsroofing.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Vets Roofing