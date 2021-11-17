Amesite to Provide Video Shareholder Update on November 18, 2021 at 5:00PM ET

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today it will be posting a video shareholder update to its website on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The presentation will be available to shareholders here.

As part of the update, Amesite's CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will review:

Financial position and revenue

Recent customer acquisitions and partnerships

Highlights on talent and team structure

Activities to date supporting both ESG and DE&I

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

