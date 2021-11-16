Meals on Wheels America launches 'Give A Little Bit' holiday fundraising campaign

Shining a light on the over nine million isolated, food insecure seniors living in America

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Meals on Wheels America has launched its Give a Little Bit holiday fundraising campaign to bring attention to the transformational power Meals on Wheels has on a senior's life, and to encourage donations in support of its national efforts.

In the wake of the pandemic, nearly 9 out of 10 local Meals on Wheels programs believe there is unmet need for home-delivered meals in their community and nearly half feel they will not be able to support their current client base without funding above and beyond their typical sources. A gift to Meals on Wheels America this holiday season will help ensure these local community-based programs receive the support they need to continue their critical work now and into the future.

"There has never been a more important time to increase attention and support our senior neighbors. For so many, the isolation and loneliness we all experienced through the pandemic is their everyday way of life. "Give a Little Bit" shows us that it only takes a small act to make a huge difference," said Kristine Templin, Meals on Wheels America Chief Development Officer.

To help draw attention to the food insecurity and isolation affecting over nine million seniors in America, Meals on Wheels America worked with the creative agency, Public, to develop the heartfelt animated ad spot for the campaign. Featuring Mrs. King, a senior, and her cat, the 'Give a Little Bit' ad spot showcases how a little bit of help and human connection can brighten the lives of seniors across America.

"We hate the fact that a Meals on Wheels volunteer can be the only person a senior sees all week. We hate thinking of a senior being lonely. So, we wanted to create a piece that illustrates the transformation a simple visit can have. It's a little bit of magic in their day. Everything comes alive again. This was one of those times where the song, the film and the client came together perfectly, to create a charming communication and simple message. You can help make a senior's life so much better just by giving a little bit. Though giving a lot can help, too", said Guy Barnett, Public's Chief Creative Officer.

Give A Little Bit to support seniors this holiday season

Fifty-eight percent of home-delivered meal recipients live alone, so for many of these seniors the Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only person they will see all-day

Nearly 10 million American seniors are struggling with hunger, eight million seniors live in isolation (one in four), and more than seven million seniors are living on incomes below the poverty line

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the United States' leading senior organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. In 2020, Meals on Wheels America delivered over 220 million nutritious meals, human connections and safety checks to 2.4 million seniors, in virtually every community across the country. Supported by nearly two million volunteers and staff, the Meals on Wheels America team work to ensure that the country's vulnerable seniors are provided with friendly visits, safety checks and nutritious meals each day.

