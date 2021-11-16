Global Thought Leaders are investing in innovation today to build the future led by TBD Media Group

Business leaders across industries are innovating their operations to create a better tomorrow for people and planet

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is moving faster than ever before with disruptive industries overturning established practices and change being a constant. But while some businesses are dragging their heels, others are leading the charge: meet the Global Thought Leaders.

In the Global Thought Leaders Campaign from acclaimed production company, TBD Media Group, we discover genuine reasons for optimism for the future of our planet as the world's most innovative business leaders reveal their plans for building a future that creates win-wins around the world, helping to realise a prosperous and equitable vision of the world.

Global Thought Leaders are busy in action today. Each has taken their business on a journey through a combination of technology, innovative approaches to operations and visionary leadership from the top of the organisation.

Such approaches include:

Adopting the circular economy: this approach eliminates waste by putting recycling and reusing raw materials at the heart of the production process, ensuring that the earth's limited resources are used to maximum efficiency.

Process management and automation: creating workflows that carry out work in the most efficient way possible, waste is further reduced and eliminated; by using biofuels and renewable energy, it is possible to run major operations without harming the environment.

Data technology: many of the innovations being used today hinge on the use and understanding of data to find efficiencies within complex systems and discover better ways of carrying out tasks.

Biomimicry: by drawing inspiration from the natural world, businesses are able to create processes that work in harmony with the environment instead of in opposition to it.

Global Thought Leaders are an elite group of professionals leading the planet to a sustainable future. Their work is ongoing and the possibility of a healthier, fairer planet for all lies in celebrating and sharing the steps these businesses are taking to make genuine lasting changes for the better.

The Global Thought Leaders featured in the release are:

Chr Hansen, City of Virginia Beach, Danads, Dictador, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd, Fives, impact.com, Indeed Inc, Lummus Technology, Siili Solutions, Tidewater Inc, Tuffnells Parcels Express, Nitrex.

More information about the Global Thought Leaders campaign and participants can be found here: www.globalthoughtleaders.org.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689544/TBD_Media_Group.jpg

Media contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

