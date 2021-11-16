Friendly Group Acquires Home Services Company Western Heating & Air

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Group, a home services company, today announced its acquisition of Western Heating & Air, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company with branches in both Orem and Lehi, Utah. The addition of Western Heating & Air makes this Friendly Group's third home services company in Utah.

Friendly Group

As part of Friendly Group, Western will be positioned to accelerate and extend its mission to serve its community with exceptional home comfort service. Western Heating & Air will continue to operate under the Western brand with owner Ryan Snow at the helm of the operations in partnership with Friendly Group.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan Snow and the entire Western family to Friendly Group," said Joe Bergman, CEO, Friendly Group. "We are excited to add this third strong brand to our Northern Utah region. Welcome to the pack!"

"I am very pleased to welcome Ryan and the Western family to Friendly Group," said William Coughlin, Founder, Alchemy Capital Partners and Friendly Group Board Member. "We believe Western's focus on integrity, family, excellence, and gratitude is a great cultural fit."

"Western is an ideal fit with the Friendly Group's vision, culture, and growth strategy" said Michael Rubel, Managing Director, RFE Investment Partners and Friendly Group Board Member. "We are excited to partner with Ryan and work with his team to achieve Western's full potential."

Western Heating & Air

Western Heating & Air is a home services HVAC company serving the Orem and Lehi, Utah, areas. Their primary services are heating and cooling, indoor air quality and solar panels. www.westernheatingair.com

Friendly Group

Friendly Group is a Home Services Company focused on building a network of companies that share the vision and values that, at their core, focus on their employees. www.friendlygroup.com

Alchemy Capital Partners

Alchemy Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on making investments in the lower-middle market located in North America. www.alchemycap.com

RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. www.rfeip.com

