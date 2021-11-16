EasySend Raises $55.5 Million To Help Enterprises Build and Maintain Digital Customer Journeys With its No-Code Platform

Capital will be used to accelerate growth in the US and other geographic regions, as well as support expansion into new verticals and product use cases

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend , a no-code digital customer journey platform, just announced a $50.5 million Series B funding round led by Oak HC/FT. Existing investors Vertex IL, Intel Capital, and Hanaco Venture also participated in the round. The company also secured $5 million in venture debt from Silicon Valley Bank.

The announcement follows a year of accelerated growth -- the company expanded its US revenues by ten-fold as it supported digital transformation for leading insurance, banks, and credit unions such as Cincinnati Insurance, NJM Insurance Group, PSCU, Sompo, and Petplan. The funding will accelerate EasySend's growth in the US and other geographic regions as well as support expansion into new verticals and product use cases.

"COVID-19 led to a massive shift in the way people interact with businesses online," said Tal Daskal, Chief Executive Officer of EasySend. "EasySend helps enterprises accelerate their five-year digital transformation plans in just three months, making it simple for them to offer exceptional online customer experiences. We are grateful for the support we've received from Oak HC/FT and our other investors and are excited to continue helping more businesses make the digital leap forward."

Founded in 2016 by Chief Executive Officer Tal Daskal, Chief Operating Officer Omer Shirazi, and Chief Technology Officer Eran Shirazi, EasySend's platform makes it easy for enterprises and SMEs to build and launch digital customer journeys, including customer applications, onboarding questionnaires, and claims forms, in days. It utilizes a no-code builder that is cloud-based and leverages AI, third-party integrations, and analytics to provide seamless customer experiences.

"Today, more than ever, companies need to create exceptional customer experiences to have a competitive edge. EasySend has transformed the way businesses deliver a digital experience to their customers in a quick and efficient way," said Dan Petrozzo, Partner at Oak HC/FT. "Our investment is a reflection of our belief that EasySend is in a unique position to lead enterprises into the digital era, and we see significant growth opportunities ahead."

In 2020, EasySend raised $11 million in a Series A round, in addition to $5 million in an earlier Seed round. To date, EasySend has raised $71.5 million in total.

About EasySend

EasySend is a no-code customer experience platform for building and optimizing digital customer journeys. EasySend helps enterprises go digital by converting paper, PDFs, and manual processes into fully-branded customer journeys for any use case. With the platform, users can design, build and launch digital customer processes in days, and continually optimize with advanced analytics. The EasySend platform improves the customer experience, cuts operational costs, and drives revenue growth. Learn more at easysend.io .

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm investing in companies driving transformation in healthcare and fintech, two uniquely complementary and high-growth sectors. With deep domain expertise and strategic resources, Oak HC/FT partners with leading entrepreneurs at every stage, from seed to growth, to build businesses that make a measurable, lasting impact on these industries. Founded in 2014, the firm has $3.3 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with investors in San Francisco and Boston. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more at oakhcft.com .

