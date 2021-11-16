Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for Curaleaf Hemp and Select CBD

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer CBD and hemp products, today announced that it has signed a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's largest distributor of beverage alcohol. The Agreement will bring Curaleaf's lineup of products from their eponymous Hemp and Select CBD product lines into Southern Glazer's distribution network.

The distribution relationship combines Curaleaf's expertise in creating high-quality non-psychoactive hemp products with Southern Glazer's national scale, unmatched route-to-market capabilities, state-of-the-market sales team and its industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform, bringing operating efficiencies that will drive growth within Curaleaf's family of CBD products.

Curaleaf Hemp and Select currently offer a broad range of CBD products with consumer-friendly formats and price points. The brands look forward to introducing new innovations to both ancillary lines with confections and beverages that feature minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, allowing consumers to personalize their CBD experiences as they continue to learn which products will work best for their unique needs.

"At Curaleaf, we are as committed to innovation and setting the highest possible standards for product quality as we are committed to customer accessibility - and our success lies not only in our ability to provide exceptional CBD-infused products, but to distribute them to the finest retail stores for safe, easy and reliable access to consumers around the country," said Patrick Larkin, SVP of Sales at Curaleaf.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with a world leading beverage distributor that shares our values around responsible distribution and pioneering a well regulated industry," said Joseph Gennaro, VP of CBD, Health & Wellness at Curaleaf. "We value Southern Glazer's expertise, efficiency and extensive network, particularly as we aim to open the consumer awareness funnel and fuel growth within our CBD business."

"We are excited to add Curaleaf to our distribution network, as we are aligned on the future growth potential of CBD in the U.S. and, as such, are both investing significantly in the category," said David Chaplin, Chief Growth Officer, Southern Glazer's. "Southern Glazer's best-in-class CBD sales and marketing capability is uniquely positioned to deliver the most effective route-to-market for Curaleaf and I am confident we can drive continued growth for their portfolio of products at retail locations across the U.S."

"I look forward to working with Curaleaf to provide industry-leading sales and service execution across Southern Glazer's markets," added Kariff Rhooms, Vice President, SG Ventures and head of Southern Glazer's CBD sales division. "We are confident that we have the expertise and experience to engage more consumers through our network of retail customers as we work with Curaleaf to continue to grow the CBD category."

For more information, please visit CuraleafHemp.com and SelectCBD.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 111 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs more than 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning Curaleaf's business relationship with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and hemp products related thereto. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

