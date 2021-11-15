ScienceMedia Goes Live with New Netflix-like Upgrade in their Disease and Clinical Treatment Database

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Source™, the world's largest, mobile-enabled disease and clinical education resource for life sciences, received an unsurpassable upgrade on November 15, 2021. This date marks the tenth anniversary of SMi Source's service to the medical, life science, and clinical trial community.

On the cusp of hitting more than 1 million views, SMi Source is officially serving five of the top ten CROs.

SMi Source's upgrades directly address diverse learning needs by significantly enhancing the navigation design. The much-anticipated new edition retains ScienceMedia's commitment to providing quality media learning resources, while featuring a new Netflix-like homepage with scrolling therapeutic sections and a search bar right up front. In addition to a "most recently-watched" feature, the new edition includes an improved mobile-friendly, streaming functionality.

Approaching 1,000,000 views this year, SMi Source enriches on-the-job clinical competency by teaching complex medical science more efficiently and effectively. With over 16,000 microlearning modules and more than 400 full courses, SMi Source is used by pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations across all divisions. It is the only disease and treatment microlearning library for the life sciences and produces 20%+ new content annually. Life science professionals access SMi Source on average every nine seconds of every workday throughout the year.

Ensuring the quality and credibility that users have come to expect, the team of medical and clinical writers and graphic artists include experts across therapeutic areas with a combined professional experience of over 150 years.

ScienceMedia's CEO and inventor of SMi Source, Mark Surles, states, "I can't wait for learners to dive into this new edition—we've already received great enthusiasm of our advanced release from clients. We have come such a long way in multimedia learning design. Icing on the cake? We are officially serving five of the top ten CROs. What a ride!"

To experience SMi Source's vast microlearning library or learn more about the 10th anniversary edition, sign up for an individual trial account.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative, multimedia. SMi Source provides just-in-time, detailed information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses. SMi Trial™ for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™ for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. For ongoing insight about proven clinical trial performance solutions, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

