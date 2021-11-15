Nature Tourism OTA Yonder First To Introduce Host Equity Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonder, a booking platform for nature tourism, today announces a new program called "Yonder Steward Equity, LLC" which offers an initial 5% allocation of Yonder Global shares. This industry-first program makes equity access available to all Yonder worldwide hosts (known as Yonder Stewards) and fosters a connection between their business success and Yonder's success.

"We're proud to introduce a new plan that benefits Stewards with the opportunity to receive ownership in the Yonder Global PBC. This new wealth building reciprocal relationship demonstrates our commitment to a shared purpose and reinvests in property owners and operators while recognizing their contribution to our mutual success," said Bill Lee, CEO of Yonder.

The Yonder nature tourism platform offers a variety of overnight stays and activities at farms, ranches, private rentals and other nature immersive accommodations. The Yonder Stewards are the living example of the company's commitment to the natural world, and ensuring that their business thrives is an essential aspect of Yonder's success. They help support the higher purpose of Yonder by not only listing their properties and activities, but by creating moments of nature connection with guests. Through their commitment to their land, community and hospitality, Stewards are answering Yonder's highest calling — to preserve and grow people's connections to the natural world.

"Yonder's announcement represents the high level of integrity that our hospitality industry is capable of," said Matt Landau, short term rental industry thought leader and founder of VRMB. "Yonder is a fresh kind of solution. When you start with conscientious business practices and weave your core stakeholders into everything you do, so much of the other stuff falls into place."

Yonder's new equity program involves grants of shares that will be awarded to Stewards based on tenure, booking velocity, guest reviews and sustainability practices. The criteria for the issuance of stock grants will be distributed to Yonder Stewards in early 2022.

"This program is revolutionary for an OTA platform," said Sheron Scurlock, Yonder Steward and owner of Scurlock Farms. "Yonder makes us feel like we're more than just hosts with a listing, but true partners in its business."

About Yonder

Yonder believes that reconnecting people with nature will help heal the planet and humankind — and the stays and activities it offers support this connection. Yonder Stewards range from owners of rural properties to those who are actively regenerating local ecosystems and communities. Established in Montana in 2018 by Tim & Sarah Southwell and expanding across Europe, Yonder is a member of 1% for the Planet and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and a Public Benefit Corporation in the US. Yonder is also in the process of achieving Certified B Corporation Status. For more information, visit: https://www.yonder.com/

