HCPLive® Announces the Addition of Three New Strategic Alliance Partners The organizations join existing partners to foster collaboration and promote patient care

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCPLive®, a multimedia platform offering physicians up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific information to help them provide the best in patient care, is thrilled to welcome three new groups to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP).

"We are very excited to announce the latest additions to our Strategic Alliance Partnership program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of HCPLive®. "With their collaboration, the SAP program will continue to work on projects that benefit patients."

The new partners are:

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, HCPLive®, will work with the partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

For the full list of HCPLive® SAP partners, click here .

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™ , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

