TIKI® Brand BiteFighter™ String Lights with Proven Mosquito Repellency* Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand announced it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for their BiteFighter™ String Lights with proven mosquito repellency.* This year's CES Innovation Awards** program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

"We are thrilled to be the first to combine the ambiance of string lights with the convenience of proven mosquito repellency," said TIKI Brand Sr. Product Manager Jeremy Yingst. "Our mission at TIKI Brand is to create products that allow consumers to experience carefree moments in their outdoor space, so being able to bring this technology to life is exciting and we are honored to be named a CES Innovation Award Honoree."

The string lights include a 36-foot string with three integrated repellent diffusers, three BiteFighterTM replaceable repellent pods and 12 shatter-resistant LED bulbs. On when you want them and off when you don't, the pre-filled pods last 200 hours and provide a protection zone of 330 sq. feet.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

*Based on studies which demonstrated a reduction in mosquitos compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, configuration and distance from repellent pods, and individual physical factors.

**The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

