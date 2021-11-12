Paul Rodriguez, Flaco Jimenez, Lupita Infante, Carlos Mencia, Las Cafeteras, Jay Perez, Chris Perez, Pepe Serna, The Latin Breed, Willie Barcena, Thee Sinseers, Tequila Rock Revolution, Mariachi Arcoiris, Los Mocosos, Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino, Jr., Lalo Alcarez, Santana band members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas, Juan Ortiz of Campanas De America, and others to join the 2-day, online "Chicano Vibe" Latino celebration

Sheila E, Mario Lopez, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Co-Host the Return of OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Virtual Fest Sponsored by AARP

Sheila E, Mario Lopez, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Co-Host the Return of OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Virtual Fest Sponsored by AARP Paul Rodriguez, Flaco Jimenez, Lupita Infante, Carlos Mencia, Las Cafeteras, Jay Perez, Chris Perez, Pepe Serna, The Latin Breed, Willie Barcena, Thee Sinseers, Tequila Rock Revolution, Mariachi Arcoiris, Los Mocosos, Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino, Jr., Lalo Alcarez, Santana band members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas, Juan Ortiz of Campanas De America, and others to join the 2-day, online "Chicano Vibe" Latino celebration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed content producer INGEÑUITY announces the return of OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Fest sponsored by AARP. OndaLive! is back for its second year as a 2-day virtual celebration of the Mexican American pop culture experience in the U.S. The virtual fan gathering will air online November 12-13, beginning at 8 p.m. CST/6 p.m. PST. A special encore showing of the full, 2-day event will air on November 17 at 7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. To watch for free, register at LaOndaLive.com .

OndaLive: Chicano Music + Culture Fest is a virtual celebration of the Chicano vibe in music, comedy and lifestyle!

OndaLive! is co-hosted by the queen of percussion and music icon Sheila E; Mario Lopez, actor, author, and host of Access Hollywood; and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, actress, author, and one of the most successful comedians touring today. The festival will feature three hours of free, exclusively produced, themed segments of Chicano lifestyles, musical mashups, spoken word, and live concerts, all amplifying Hispanic contributions and success.

OndaLive! is proud to offer the following slate of shows with featured talent, including:

Tribute to comedy legend Paul Rodriguez .

Tribute to Tex-Mex Conjunto king, Flaco Jimenez .

Excerpt presentation of actor Pepe Serna's one-man show "El Ruco Chuco Cholo Pachuco."

Chicano Music Mashups — One-of-a-kind, virtual jam sessions across music genres and age groups. San Francisco -based Los Mocosos are featured together with Santana members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas . Las Cafeteras and Thee Sinseers performances also headline this segment.

Estrellas De Mariachi — Hosted by Juan Ortiz of Campanas de America , Estrellas De Mariachi unites some of mariachi music's biggest stars and ground-breaking groups such as Lupita Infante , the granddaughter of famed Mexican composer Pedro Infante ; Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles , the world's first LGBTQ mariachi group; and Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino, Jr. , New York's finest mariachi.

The reunion of Tejano superstar Jay Perez and the pioneering The Latin Breed together in concert, taped live this past August during Vegas Tejano Music Week 2021.

Loud Mouth Comedy Roadshow — Hosted by Carlos Mencia , the Roadshow takes viewers on cyber highway of comedy, cars and comida. Featured performances include comedians Willie Barcena , Elizabeth Covarrubias , Deejay Vasquez , and Tania Estrada . Syndicated radio personality Manic The Hispanic joins the Roadshow.

Tejano America : Best of Season Two — Guitarist, author, and songwriter Chris Perez of Selena y Los Dinos fame hosts the most memorable moments and unforgettable performances by fan-favorite Tejano and Conjunto artists from the second season of this lifestyle variety series.

Fantasma: The Awakening! — A cultural arts showcase with the Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos as a backdrop. Featured cultural creators and artists include the metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused Tequila Rock Revolution, the intricate metal work of Made By Tony Perez , and the award-winning, author, artist and cartoonist Lalo Alcarez .

For OndaLive! event updates, stay connected by following the official OndaLive! social media channels @laOndaLive on Twitter and Instagram, and LaOnda Live on Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact: David Chavez , (816) 507-7877

View original content:

SOURCE INGEÑUITY