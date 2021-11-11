Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present a corporate overview at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16 – 17, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, November 17 at 1:15 PM ET.

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

