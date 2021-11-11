PeopleScout Named Winner of Two Gold NYX Awards Recognizing Creative Excellence in Marketing International awards program selects PeopleScout's Recruitment Marketing and Instagram campaigns as winners among more than 1,000 submitted entries

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout was awarded two Gold 2021 NYX Marcom Awards for their Recruitment Marketing and Instagram campaigns. The international NYX Awards honor, recognize and celebrate creative excellence in marketing, communication and digital video designs, and encompasses creative across all facets of industries and mediums.

PeopleScout is an award-winning provider of RPO, MSP, Total Workforce and talent advisory solutions, which encompass employer brand, employer value proposition and recruitment marketing services, and is consistently looking to grow its team with the best talent. In this competitive market, the award-winning recruitment marketing and Instagram creative captured candidates' attention by showcasing the company's unique culture, the qualities that make it a destination employer and the value it provides to candidates and employees.

"We're proud to receive these accolades from NYX," said Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications. "Creative excellence in our recruitment marketing efforts—both internally and for our clients—is fundamental to our mission of connecting people and work. To be recognized with these awards is validation that our recruitment marketing strategies are best in class, which, backed by our talent advisory expertise, is another way we go above and beyond to help our clients reach their recruitment goals."

More than 1,000 marketing, design, print, video and digital production entries were submitted, from over 50 countries worldwide, including: United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Canada and Ireland. NYX Awards ranked these entries, via blind judging, in accordance with the industry's best standards, based on the creative proficiency and messages behind each concept.

"We are truly inspired by all of the astounding entries this year, as they exceeded our expectations," Kenjo Ong, CEO of International Awards Associate, said. "With the various categories that NYX Awards offers, we were able to celebrate the triumph of various entries and bestow upon them merits befitting their projects."

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled NYX Awards to recognizes, celebrates, honors creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video design across all facets of industries and mediums, to advocate valuable and significant projects.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

