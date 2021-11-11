ecoATM Partners with Atlanta United and Cell Phones For Soldiers for Veteran's Day Donation Throughout October, the three organizations brought Atlanta together in support of our veterans

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM, a global smartphone and mobile device trade-in leader came together with Atlanta United FC and Cell Phones For Soldiers to support veterans and their families overseas and at home.

After collecting used mobile devices at Atlanta United home games, ecoATM and Atlanta United are joining forces to donate $7,500 to Cell Phones For Soldiers, which will help provide minutes, calling cards, and mobile devices for domestic and overseas communication between soldiers and their loved ones, as well as emergency funds for returning veterans to alleviate communication challenges and other hardships.

"Thank you to ecoATM as well as Atlanta United and its fans for supporting this partnership with Cell Phones For Soldiers," said Rob Bergquist, founder and president of Cell Phones For Soldiers. "This generous donation will make an impact in the lives of America's heroes: our troops and veterans. Additionally, United fans' recycling of their used smartphones with ecoATM aligns with Cell Phones For Soldiers' practice of keeping harmful e-waste out of the environment. On Veterans Day and every day, our mission is to give back to those who serve our country by helping those in need."

"Every day at ecoATM, veterans across our org lead our work. We are so proud to partner with Atlanta United to support Cell Phones for Soldiers. As a veteran myself, with a son who is an active duty US Army Ranger, I am elated to be uniting our business with the cause of unlocking value in used mobile devices to support and connect soldiers and veterans," said Dave Maquera, CEO of ecoATM.

ABOUT CELL PHONES FOR SOLDIERS INC.

Cell Phones For Soldiers Inc. is a national nonprofit dedicated to serving troops and veterans with free communication services and emergency funding. Founded in 2004 by Robbie and Brittany Bergquist, then 12 and 13 years old, Cell Phones For Soldiers has provided more than 400 million "Minutes That Matter" to servicemen and women. Since 2012, "Helping Heroes Home" has provided emergency funds for more than 5,000 veterans to alleviate communication challenges as well as physical, emotional and assimilation hardships. For more information, visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com, or our Facebook and Twitter pages.

ABOUT ATLANTA UNITED

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-game attendance (72,548), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com , and follow @ATLUTD.

ABOUT ecoATM/Gazelle

ecoATM/Gazelle is a global smartphone and mobile device trade-in leader. With a rapidly growing footprint of over 5000 trade-in kiosks across the United States and around the world offering cash for used smart devices, and Gazelle.com, a leading online marketplace for refurbished device purchase and trade-in, ecoATM is powering the global smartphone reuse revolution. Find a kiosk: https://www.ecoatm.com/atl

ecoATM Gazelle (PRNewsfoto/ecoATM Gazelle)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ecoATM