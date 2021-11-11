Avelo Airlines Continues East Coast Expansion with First Nonstop Flight from Southern Connecticut to Southwest Florida Very low fares between New Haven and Fort Myers start at $49

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines continues its East Coast expansion today with its first flight nonstop from Southern Connecticut to Fort Myers, Fla. Southwest Florida is the fourth destination Avelo serves from Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport - Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Avelo Airlines 737-700 aircraft

Introductory one-way fares between HVN and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

"As we continue our East Coast service expansion, we are excited to take flight today for Fort Myers – Avelo's fourth popular sun-soaked Florida destination," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "With our very low introductory fares and the amazing convenience of HVN, getting to Southwest Florida is easier and more affordable than ever."

This service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft operates Thursday and Sunday. The flight will depart HVN at 2:30 p.m. and arrive RSW at 5:50 p.m. The returning flight will depart RSW at 6:30 p.m. and arrive HVN at 9:25 p.m.

"Today's first departure destined for Fort Myers is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly growing partnership with Avelo here at HVN," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon. "The energy here at the airport and in the community in the last few days has been incredible as we kick off a new and more vibrant era at HVN."

Fort Myers: Florida's Barrier Islands

With its gentle Gulf of Mexico waves, shell-strewn beaches, neighborly attitude and laid-back tempo, Fort Myers and its islands invite a mood of creativity and inspiration. Fort Myers, recognized for its beautiful weather, outdoor recreational activities and historical estates, serves as a gateway to a stretch of islands including the Sanibel area, known for its beaches, shelling, fishing, nature tours, bird watching, golf, tennis and more. The destination also boasts a lively downtown area with a vibrant night scene where clubs, coffee houses, street performers and cafes draw visitors from all over.

"We are very pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines to Southwest Florida International Airport today," said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. "It is exciting to have a new air carrier at RSW and our first nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut."

The New Haven Way to Florida

Avelo initiated service from its East Coast base at HVN last Wednesday (November 3) with its inaugural flight to Orlando. Fort Myers is the fourth of six popular Florida destinations Avelo serves from HVN. In addition to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa Bay, Avelo will begin flying to Palm Beach and Sarasota in the weeks ahead.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Over the past 90 days, Avelo has hired more than 85 HVN-based Crewmembers (what the airline calls its employees), including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. Avelo and HVN expect to have more than 100 aviation professionals based at the airport by the end of this year.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable and caring experience – currently serves 16 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 16 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 25, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

