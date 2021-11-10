Saga Pure: Third quarter 2021 financial results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Pure ASA (Saga Pure) (OSE: SAGA) reported a net loss in the third quarter 2021 of NOK 10.3 million (Q3 2020: NOK (3.1) million), not adjusted for the underlying positive value development in Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (Bergen Carbon Solutions), and a year-to-date return on equity of 15.4 percent. Including Bergen Carbon Solutions at market value, the 2021 return on equity exceeds 45 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

"The companies in Saga Pure's investment portfolio continues the positive development, where especially Bergen Carbon Solutions has contributed to an underlying return on equity of over 45 percent at the end of the third quarter, when measured at market value. We continue to be highly selective in our investment approach and believe the current turbulent market development will provide opportunities," says Bjørn Simonsen, Chief Executive Officer of Saga Pure.

Saga Pure reported a net loss in the third quarter 2021 of NOK 10.3 million (Q3 2020: NOK (3.1) million), with a year-to-date return on equity of 15.4 percent. The company had NOK 704 million in cash at the end of the quarter. Saga Pure is an investment company, where holdings in certain companies are regarded as associated companies. Hence the underlying value development will not be reflected in the IFRS accounts.

"For Saga Pure, Bergen Carbon Solutions is an associated company where the corresponding value development is not included in the reported figures. Adjusting for the value development in Bergen Carbon Solutions, the return on equity year to date was 45.5 percent at the end of the third quarter and 70 percent when applying the market value as of 9 November 2021," Simonsen adds.

During the third quarter, Saga Pure exercised its options in Bergen Carbon Solutions AS and increased its ownership to 28%. Further, Saga Pure increased its ownership in Heimdall Power to 18.3% by investing NOK 9.6 million. During the quarter Saga Pure also distributed NOK 0.10 per share in dividend.

"Focus on renewable energy and the transition towards a more sustainable future continues to gain momentum. Saga Pure has built a strong investment team with broad industrial competence in accordance with our investment strategy and has evaluated more than 100 companies year to date. Our selective investment approach, combined with a solid operational development for our companies, continues to yield value creation and we will further pursue our active ownership model when evaluating potential new investments. With a significant deal-flow, a highly selective investment approach and a substantial investment capacity, Saga Pure is well positioned to capitalize on our green and sustainable investment strategy," Simonsen concludes.

The presentation of the financial results for the third quarter 2021 and the Board of Directors report are enclosed.

Saga Pure ASA is an investment company focusing on opportunities within renewable energy, hydrogen, circular economy and CO2-reduction.

